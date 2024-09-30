WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will present a double-billed jazz concert on Saturday, Oct. 5, featuring the band Artemis and the trio of Leon Lee Dorsey, Mike Clark, and Michael Wolff.

The concert is set to take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Manton Research Center.

Artemis, founded in 2017 by pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, is known for its ensemble of modern jazz masters. The group’s second album, “In Real Time,” released on Blue Note Records, has received widespread acclaim, with NPR noting that the album “further establishes their prowess both as individuals and as a collective…a supergroup.” Artemis has performed at major venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, the Newport Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, and Chicago Symphony Hall.

Following Artemis, the trio of acclaimed bassist Leon Lee Dorsey, renowned drummer Mike Clark, and master pianist Michael Wolff will perform selections from their latest album, “A Letter to Bill Evans.” The album pays tribute to the legendary Bill Evans with innovative interpretations of classics, including a bossa-infused version of “Gloria’s Step” and the evocative “Turn Out the Stars.”

Tickets for the concert are priced at $10, with discounts available for members, students, and children aged 15 and under. Tickets can be purchased through the Clark Art Institute’s website at clarkart.edu/events.