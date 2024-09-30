SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Book Festival, organized by the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library, has announced its lineup for this year’s event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4 to Monday, Oct. 7. The city-wide literary event will feature more than 50 authors across various venues in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Headliners for the 2024 festival include Liz Moore, author of The God of the Woods; Brenda Wineapple, author of Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation; Paul Tremblay, author of Horror Movie: A Novel; and Kelly Link, author of The Book of Love. The festival will also host acclaimed authors such as Roxana Robinson, Garth Risk Hallberg, Corey Brettschneider, Amitava Kumar, and bestsellers Mai Corland, Daniel Kraus, and Karen McManus.

This year’s festival will introduce three “Beyond the Book” special ticketed events that combine literature with other art forms. Highlights include a comedy night featuring Sally Chaffin Brooks, author of Going to Maine: All the Ways to Fall on the Appalachian Trail, and Beck Krefting, a Skidmore professor and comedian, on Friday, Oct. 4 at Putnam Place. Warren Zanes will present a music and storytelling event inspired by his latest book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Universal Preservation Hall. A meet-and-greet brunch with Cecily von Ziegesar, creator of the Gossip Girl series, is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, also at Universal Preservation Hall.

The headline event with Liz Moore in conversation with Joe Donahue will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Universal Preservation Hall. For more details and a complete list of authors and sessions, visit SaratogaBookFestival.org.