SCHENECTADY – The YWCA NorthEastern NY and C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios have teamed up to put on their annual art exhibition. This particular exhibition, Together In Color Celebrating Diversity In Art, will hold its opening reception on Thursday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. and will officially open on Friday, June 1. The exhibit will be on view through June 30. The annual exhibition, previously known as the “Inspiring Women Project”, will highlight unity and diversity beyond gender amongst the Capital Region artist community. YWCA NorthEastern NY is located at 44 Washington Ave., Schenectady.