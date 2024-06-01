TROY – The Golden Days art exhibition is well underway over at Collar Works, located at the corner of Fourth and Congress Street in Troy. The exhibition, opened on Wednesday, May 8, features the artworks made by the Kingston painter, Kelsey Ranko. Ranko, who received her MFA from the University of Albany in 2023, as well as the Terri Boor Graduate Scholarship, spent her younger years living in the City of Troy from 2011-2022. Her time spent living in Troy helped Ranko gain inspiration to create her mixed media paintings. The exhibit will remain on view until October. For more information, go to www.colarworks.org.