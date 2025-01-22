Benefit concert to support beloved singer-songwriter Deb Cavanaugh after serious injury leaves her unable to work

TROY—A benefit concert to support singer-songwriter and music educator Deb Cavanaugh will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Hangar on the Hudson.

The event comes in the wake of injuries Cavanaugh sustained in December, including 12 broken ribs, following a fall down a spiral staircase. The accident required 10 hours of surgery and a stay in the ICU, leaving her unable to work during her recovery.

“I’m getting stronger every day, but I still need to rest a few times daily,” Cavanaugh said. “I can only play my instruments for a few minutes at a time, and I need to build up my stamina for singing.

“Guitar is the toughest instrument right now, but I’m getting there little by little,” she added.

The fundraiser will feature performances by several prominent Capital Region artists, including Sawyer Fredericks, Girl Love, the Anthill Annihilators, and Off The Record. Additional special guests may also join the lineup. A $20 suggested donation will help replace Cavanaugh’s lost income as she recovers.

Cavanaugh is a multi-instrumentalist whose career spans decades and various genres, including folk, blues, and rock. As a music educator, she advocates for fostering creativity in younger generations through open mic events and programs that explore songs and dances from diverse cultures.

Her contributions to the regional music scene have been significant. A nominee for the 2024 Eddies Music Awards in the Folk/Traditional Artist of the Year category, Cavanaugh is celebrated for her versatility as a performer and dedication to her craft. She has collaborated with notable artists, including singing backup for Melanie and participating in a re-creation of a women’s orchestra originally from the Birkenau concentration camp.

Organizers describe the event as a chance for the community to rally in support of an artist who has given so much to the Capital Region and beyond.

“I appreciate all the thoughtfulness and incredible support from the community,” Cavanaugh said.

The Hangar on the Hudson is located at 675 River St. in Troy. For more information or updates, follow Deb Cavanaugh’s social media channels.