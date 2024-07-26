Dance season to feature SPAC debuts for A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Performing Arts Center unveiled its 2024-2025 dance season for the Spa Little Theater which will feature performances by modern dance troupes A.I.M by Kyle Abraham on Nov. 9 and 10, and Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana on March 8 and 9.

“Our year-round home in Spa Little Theater has truly become a vibrant hub for all genres of music, dance, and theater,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC. “In addition to the presentation of and education in the arts, we are also proud of our role as a commissioner and incubator of new and exciting works.”

The season begins with two performances by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, known for their portrayal of Black and Queer stories through a combination of music, text, video, and visual art. This will be the company’s debut at SPAC, following the success of Kyle Abraham’s previous works with the New York City Ballet.

Abraham, a 2013 MacArthur Fellow, began his dance training at the Civic Light Opera Academy and the Creative and Performing Arts High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He continued his studies in New York, earning a BFA from SUNY Purchase, an MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts from Washington & Jefferson College.

From 2016 to 2021, Abraham was a visiting professor in residence at UCLA’s World Arts Cultures in Dance program. In 2021, he was named the Claude and Alfred Mann Endowed Professor in Dance at the University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. Abraham serves on the advisory boards of Dance Magazine and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and in 2020, he became Dance Magazine’s first-ever Guest Editor.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will also make its SPAC debut with the world premiere of “Quinto Elemento.” This new work, choreographed by Patricia Guerrero, explores the concept of ether, the fifth element of the earth, through a blend of traditional flamenco and innovative choreography.

Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s premier flamenco companies, with bases in New York City and Durham, NC. Reaching over 30,000 people annually, the company offers inclusive programs that entertain, educate, and empower.

Its mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage, produce and perform high-quality dance works, provide arts education programs for young people, and nurture future generations of Spanish dance artists and educators. Embracing diverse cultural influences, Flamenco Vivo aims to build bridges between people through the universal spirit of flamenco.

This announcement follows SPAC’s recent launch of the McCormack Jazz Series and is part of its commitment to providing year-round programming. Further details about additional programming for the 2024-2025 season will be released soon.

For more information, visit spac.org.