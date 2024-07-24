SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College’s Upbeat on the Roof summer concert series continues Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. with a performance by Dust Bowl Faeries.

Dust Bowl Faeries, celebrating their tenth year in 2024, performs a unique blend of dark cabaret and gothic polka music. The Hudson Valley-based ensemble incorporates accordion-driven freak-folk elements inspired by circus music, murder ballads, and Eastern European folk songs. Their instrumentation includes singing saw, piano accordion, lap steel, electric bass, percussion, and acoustic guitar.

Tang Museum educators will offer art-making activities for children starting at 5:30 pm. These activities are suitable for children aged 5 and up, with adult supervision. Materials will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, camping chairs, food, and drinks to picnic on the lawn. In case of inclement weather, activities and the concert will move inside the museum.

Admission is free. For more information, contact the Visitors Services Desk at 518-580-8080 or visit https://tang.skidmore.edu/visit.

The Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College promotes interdisciplinary exploration and learning. It serves as a cultural anchor in New York’s Capital Region, with programs that integrate visual and performing arts with disciplines such as history, economics, biology, dance, and physics.

The Tang’s initiatives include faculty engagement, publications, and touring exhibitions. Designed by architect Antoine Predock, the museum offers free admission to active military members and their families through September 2 as part of the Blue Star Museum program.

The Tang is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 9 pm on Thursdays. More information is available at https://tang.skidmore.edu.

Founded in 1903, Skidmore College is a private, coeducational liberal arts college with about 2,700 students.

Recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Forbes, Kiplinger, and The Princeton Review, Skidmore is noted for its entrepreneurial spirit and value.

Saratoga Springs, home to Skidmore’s campus, is considered one of “America’s Best College Towns” by Travel and Leisure.