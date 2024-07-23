ALBANY — Alternative rock bands MisterWives and lovelytheband will perform at the free Capital Concert Series, presented by Miller Lite, at the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, July 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

MisterWives, a platinum-certified quintet known for their energetic alternative rock anthems, will share the stage with lovelytheband, whose debut single “broken” made Billboard history by charting for 76 weeks and reaching number 1 on multiple charts. lovelytheband has been nominated for several awards, including Billboard, Teen Choice, and Disney.

The event is sponsored by Miller Lite, CDTA, County Waste & Recycling, Broadview Federal Credit Union, Renaissance Albany Hotel, Times Union, and EQX.

The Capital Concert Series will conclude on July 31 with performances by Rob Base, Mr. Cheeks, CL Smooth, and a 518 DJ Battle, also scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For event updates and more information, visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov, follow @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @Plazaevents on Instagram, or call (518) 474-4759. Details about event ground rules can be found at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/ground-rules-events-empire-state-plaza.

Additionally, OGS has introduced a new emergency text alert system for the public to receive emergency notifications specific to events at the Empire State Plaza. Attendees of the July 24 concert can opt-in by texting ESPCC3 to 888777.