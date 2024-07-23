GREENVILLE – Head south along NY Route 32 toward scenic Greenville, and soon you have arrived at CENTURY OF STYLE, the creatively curated store where you’ll discover an ever-changing treasure trove of antique, vintage, and modern discoveries.

First, you’ll be greeted outside by artfully wrought porch and patio sets, garden urns, pots, statuary, and decorative items.

Pass by the Buddhas, step inside, revel and relax in a friendly atmosphere filled with fine furnishings, art, lamps, and chandeliers, plus home décor treasures sourced from all over the world. All displayed in what we like to think of as an emporium with jewel-box departments. In housewares, find the most charming copper pots and pans, shining silver, colorful glasses, fine china and delectable dishes, transferware, and more.

For jewelry, the most eye-catching vintage and estate selections. The ladies will especially enjoy browsing our special selection of sensational vintage clothing. For the gentlemen, a dedicated space with bronze, metal, leather, and antique wood offerings.

Rustic, you’ll love our locally sourced tables, benches and more, all with an Adirondack vibe. You’ll also find unique pottery and candles from neighborhood artisans. For the musically-minded, check out the guitars and musical ​instruments, many restored by our trusted expert. Vintage records, a curated selection, plus a list of albums we can easily access.

A secret: CENTURY OF STYLE has become an inside resource for discerning decorators and designers. But everyone’s welcome to discover our warm, inviting emporium.

This summer, CENTURY OF STYLE a has an especially amazing new shipment and array of interesting and useful outdoor furniture and décor items.

Open Daily 11-5 except Tuesday and Wednesday.

6859 Route 32, Greenville, NY. www.centuryofstyle.com