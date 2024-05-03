#image_title
COLONIE – Community members came together to enjoy an afternoon of fitness and fun during the 4th Annual For The Health of It event held at the CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center on Thursday, April 18.
Photos by Amy Modesti /The Spot 518
