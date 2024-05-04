Arrest at Albany International Airport

COLONIE – On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 12:22 a.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Mass. State Police and Greenfield, Mass. Police Department and asked to check the area of the Albany International Airport for an individual wanted for murder stemming from an ongoing death investigation in the City of Greenfield, Mass.

Sheriff’s Deputies located the murder suspect’s unoccupied vehicle in a parking garage. After reviewing surveillance cameras, Sheriff’s Deputies located the murder suspect, identified as 42-year-old Taaniel L. Herberger-Brown inside the Airport on the non-secure side.

Herberger-Brown was charged as a Fugitive from Justice and arraigned in the Town of Colonie Criminal Court. Herberger-Brown was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending further extradition proceedings in Albany County Court.

DWI on Consaul Road

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the intersection of Consaul Road and Pearse Road for a call of an unconscious driver on Wednesday, April 17 at 8:28 a.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a 30-year-old Colonie man behind the wheel. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

The man also had a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.

He was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. He was given an appearance ticket for May 8 for Colonie Town Court and released.

Aggravated criminal contempt

COLONIE – On Wednesday, April 17 at approximately 12:04 p.m. Colonie police responded to the Quality Inn on Central Avenue for a domestic incident.

According to reports, John James, 23, of Albany allegedly struck a victim in the face causing injuries. He had a full stay-away order from that victim.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor.

James was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Strangulation and domestic charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a residence on Osborne Road on Thursday, April 18 at approximately 5:12 a.m. for a domestic incident.

According to reports, after an investigation, police charged Jeremy Conners, 35, of Colonie, with strangulation, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Larceny and warrant at Macy’s

COLONIE – A 39-year-old Troy man was taken into custody for a larceny at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Saturday, April 20 after a prior incident at the store a month earlier.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the store at 9:48 p.m. and took David Maloney into custody for allegedly stealing from the store. Maloney also had an outstanding warrant for a prior incident at the business on March 18.

He was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and processed on the warrant.

Maloney was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green that night.

Warrant, bail jumping and resisting arrest

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a Vermont View Drive residence on Sunday, April 21 at approximately 10:34 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident and found a Watervliet man was not supposed to be there due to an order of protection.

According to reports, when officers attempted to speak with Tyrell Jones, 37, he fled the scene and resisted arrest. An officer was injured in the incident. Jones was taken into custody a short distance away on Johnson Road.

He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in March. Jones was charged with bail jumping, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

He was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Overdose and warrant

LATHAM – A homeless man who was the subject of an overdose call at the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road on Sunday, April 21 was found to have an outstanding felony warrant.

Anthony Horton, 34, was a patient of Colonie EMS for the overdose and was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment. After treatment he was transported to the Albany County jail and turned over to parole officers for the warrant.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 39-year-old Schenectady woman was transported to Colonie police on Monday, April 22 from the Montgomery County jail for an outstanding warrant in town court.

Danielle Schoonmaker was processed on the warrant for not showing up in court in July 2022. She was held after arraignment.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police processed a Waterford woman after she was transported from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, April 22 for an outstanding warrant in the town.

Leah Halliday, 31, was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers for not showing up for court in June 2022. She was held after arraignment.

Warrant

COLONIE – Albany County jail officers transported a Latham woman to Colonie police on Monday, April 22 for an outstanding warrant.

Nikki Robertson, 33, was processed on the warrant for not showing up for court in March. She was arraigned and sent back to the Albany County jail.

Two warrants

COLONIE – An Albany man was transported to the Colonie police station for two warrants on Monday, April 22.

Tyrelle Joseph, 42, had one warrant for not showing up for Colonie town court in February and also had an outstanding arrest warrant for an incident at Marshall’s on August 23. For that incident Joseph was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Crash, no license, DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police located a vehicle on Central Avenue that was involved in a property damage crash in the City of Albany earlier on Monday, April 22 at approximately 11:14 p.m.

According to reports, while interviewing the driver, Wilmer Bravo Garcia, 31, of Schenectady, officers observed him to have bloodshot and watery eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Bravo Garcia was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He also did not have a valid license and had alcohol in the vehicle.

Bravo Garcia was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating without a license. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 6 and released.

Warrant

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police picked up a Broadalbin man on Tuesday, April 23 for an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up for court in September 2019.

David Morris, 47, was processed and arraigned by Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Multiple warrants

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road on Wednesday, April 24 at 3:48 a.m. with Colonie EMS and found a woman had multiple warrants from other jurisdictions.

Amanda Hill, 39, was one of the parties involved in the incident and was turned over to East Greenbush police for its warrant.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police picked up a Cohoes woman on Wednesday, April 24 from Watervliet police for an outstanding warrant in the Town.

Carrey Williams, 55, was processed on the warrant for not showing up for court in May 2023. She was arraigned by Town Judge Andrew Sommers. She was also arrested the same day in Bethlehem and Watervliet for outstanding warrants in those municipalities.

Drunk and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Hannaford on Wolf Road on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:13 p.m. for a “drunk annoying” call and found the subject wanted out of town.

According to reports, Caleb Lambert, 61, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Menacing with a fake gun at bar

LATHAM – A local man was arrested after he menaced staff at a local business with an imitation firearm on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:33 p.m..

According to reports, Mark Maurer, 52, of Latham was taken into custody a short distance from Jessica Stone’s on Loudon Road, where the incident took place.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Maurer was arraigned the next morning at 12:30 a.m. by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

New building / fire director

COLONIE – Colonie announces the return of Chretien (“Crate”) Voerg to the Town of Colonie as the new Director of the Building and Fire Services Department.

Voerg previously served the Town in our Pure Waters Department ultimately serving as the Superintendent from 2011 to 2022. In 2022, “I am pleased to have Crate serving our Town in this new role. The Building and Fire Services Department is an integral part of Town Government.” Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said.