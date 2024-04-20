DELMAR – Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce will partner with Vanguard, Inc., the volunteer division of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, in a collection drive for used musical instruments that benefit hundreds of music-loving students in need in the Capital Region. They will be given to 15 local school districts that lack sufficient instruments for the many students yearning to play in school orchestras or bands, but whose families cannot afford the expensive rental or purchase fees.

879 instruments have been collected and distributed to date, with an eventual goal of 1500. Donations are tax deductible.

The drive takes place from April 15th to April 26th at the Bethlehem Chamber office, Delmar’s Main Square, 318 Delaware Avenue, 2nd floor, on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call the Chamber at (518) 0512 to verify hours. We cannot accept pianos, electric keyboards, banjos, ukeleles, recorders, or harpsichords. For additional information. contact Jill Rifkin, chair, Vanguard’s Instruments for Students at (518) 439-1843.