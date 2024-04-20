Feds investigating drug trafficking, sex trafficking and wire fraud

COLONIE – An FBI raid on the Shenanigans Gentlemen’s Club and adjacent business, Sheer Pleasure Lingerie on Tuesday, April 9 led to charges against the manager of both businesses for distribution of a controlled substance.

According to a complaint filed in US District Court of the Northern District the same day, Luiggi Canessa, of Colonie, was charged with distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, a felony.

It also said that the FBI has been “a wide array of crime occurring at Shenanigans Gentlemen’s Club and the adjoining business…The conduct under investigation involves drug trafficking, sex trafficking and wire fraud.”

The FBI used a confidential human source to purchase the drugs from Canessa’s residence while wearing a surveillance camera. Other surveillance footage showed he repeated this behavior in “numerous other apparent drug transactions in a similar manner,” the complaint said.

After being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, Canessa allegedly admitted to distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, marihuana, and MDMA from his residence.

This is the only charge so far in the investigation.

Knife attack at Colonie Center

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Colonie Center on Wednesday, April 3 for a report of a man with a knife in the parking lot of the mall who pushed a woman to the ground.

According to reports, at 11:31 a.m., officers detained Stephen Dachs, 27, of Red Hook, and the victim positively identified him as the person. Officers observed that Dachs was impaired by drugs and had the knife in his possession when detained.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

Dachs was processed and arraigned.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Schenectady man was arrested by Colonie police on Monday, April 1 after he was involved in a domestic dispute in the Village of Colonie.

According to reports, Fancisco Alicea, was taken into custody near the intersection of Albany Street and Virginia Avenue at 10:31 a.m. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor.

Alicea was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office brought Justin Richichi, 34, of Clifton Park to Colonie police on Monday, April 1 for an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to reports, Richichi failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in June. He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – Nicholas Delacruz, 34, of Preston Hollow, was being released from custody from the Albany County jail on Tuesday, April 2 and Colonie police arrested him for not showing up for court. He failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in February. Delacruz was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – An Albany man turned himself in to Colonie police on Tuesday, April 2 to face charges for an August incident at his home.

According to reports, Wu Jiang, 41, of Colonie,was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and acting in a manner to injure a child, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary, larceny and trespassing

COLONIE – A homeless man was the subject of a larceny call to Hannaford on Wolf Road again on Tuesday, April 2 for allegedly stealing from the store.

According to reports, Benjamin Leonce, 50, had been trespassed from the store and was caught stealing items at 8:08 a.m. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation.

Leonce was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Crash, DWI, no license and criminal contempt

COLONIE – A 63-year old Troy man was involved in a property damage crash on Central Avenue on Wednesday, April 3 at 4:52 p.m., but that was just the beginning of his trouble.

According to reports, Cezell Stallings, was driving the vehicle and left the scene on foot after the crash. Officers found him a short time later about a mile away on Ruth Road.

He was identified by other witnesses as the driver. Officers observed that Stallings had slurred speech, poor motor coordination, watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Stallings also did not have a valid license. He also was charged with domestic charges and containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle.

He was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, aggravated family offense, and aggravated unlicensed operation – first, all felonies, and DWI, aggravated unlicensed – second and third degree, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for leaving the scene, failure to stay in a lane and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Stallings was processed at the police station and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

No license and DWAI-Drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Central Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 and observed the driver to be impaired. He also did not have a valid license.

According to reports, Nicholas Litchfield, 30, of Colonie, failed field sobriety tests and tested negative for alcohol on a pre-screening device. A check showed he had more than three suspensions on his license on three occasions.

Litchfield was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation – first degree, a felony, and DWAI-Drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation – second, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane.

He was processed at the police station and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 8.

Multiple warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel on Central Avenue on Thursday, April 4 at 1:58 p.m. to check a subject.

According to reports, officers found that the subject, Maruice Davis, 51, who is homeless, had multiple warrants out for his arrest. He was detained and transported to meet State Police of Brunswick.

Two arrested for grand larceny and fraudulent credit cards

COLONIE – On Thursday, April 4, Colonie police responded to the Budget Motel on Central Avenue at 5:24 p.m. and found two people had used stolen credit cards and also had conspired in another incident.

Markus Jubrey, 20, of Colonie and Natalie Dames, 21, who is homeless, were charged with grand larceny – credit card and conspiracy – credit card, both felonies and identity theft -third degree, a misdemeanor for an incident on Launfal Street on March 25. They both were also charged with conspiracy – fourth degree, a felony, for additional incidents that day at Lockrow Blvd. and the motel.

Jubrey and Dames were processed at the police station and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A Colonie man was taken into custody by Colonie police on Saturday, April 6 at 10:20 a.m. at the Stewarts shops on Central Avenue because he had an outstanding warrant.

Jim Vu, 31, was transported to meet Watervliet police and turned over to them.

Failed to appear

COLONIE – Officers from Rensselaer County brought Jason Flood, 41, of Latham, from the Rensselaer County jail to Colonie police on Monday, April 8 for a bench warrant.

Flood failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in January and was arraigned and sent back to the Rensselaer County jail.

Three times at Lowes

MENANDS – Menands police located a Ellenville man on Monday, April 8 with three outstanding warrants from Colonie for larcenies that took place at Lowes on Central Avenue in 2023.

Mark Vandendooren, 34, is accused of stealing from the store on April 16, April 26 and May 22 of 2023. He was charged with three counts of grand larceny, all felonies.

Vandendooren was processed and arraigned on the charges.

Grand larceny and warrants

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to check a person on Albany Shaker Road on Monday, April 8 at 4:33 p.m. and found the subject to have multiple warrants.

Michael Jeram, 33, of Loudonville, was charged with grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies for a March 5 incident in Loudonville. He was also charged with failing to appear in Colonie Town Court twice in October.

Jeram was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady man was arrested at the Motel 6 on Curry Road on Monday, April 8 for an outstanding warrant.

Brett Fox, 34, did not appear in Colonie Town Court in November. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. Fox is scheduled back in court on April 24.

DWI on Green Island Avenue

LATHAM – A 43-year old Ballston Spa woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 9 for DWI after a traffic stop on Green Island Avenue.

According to reports, the woman refused to take a breath test and was drinking in the vehicle.

She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for refusing a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The woman was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 17 and released.