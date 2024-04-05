ALBANY – Capital Region’s newest band The Sound Minds will be making their official stage debut at Lost and Found, located at 942 Broadway, Albany, Saturday, April 6, 9:30 p.m, with $10 admission. The band will feature musicians, Ian Carlton (bass/vocals), Chris Sprague (drums/vocals), and Graham Tichy (guitar/vocals) who will deliver plenty of 50s rock and roll from Chuck Berry and Little Richard to 60s music from The Beatles and garage and frat rock & roll acts. Additional music in between music sets will be provided by DJ Sandra Lee.