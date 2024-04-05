COHOES – Paint Cohoes: Studio & Gallery is seeking artists to submit work for the upcoming exhibition show, “Dreamscapes”, which explores the concept of dreamscapes. The creative work can be any kind of art that is vivid, imaginative, or a landscape that is often dreamlike, surreal, or fantastical in nature. Artist submissions can range from abstract interpretations to literal representations of dreamscapes in any way the artist seeks to interpret the theme. Artists must fill out a Google doc form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1zpeeHY73BjRXqdk2Ih4sqCypdWjpWbcQiU0awQec7Yw/viewform before the deadline, Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. Artists whose work has been submitted must drop off their art to Paint Cohoes by May 15 between 12-6 p.m. ready to be hung and displayed, no larger than 5 ft by 5ft. Opening reception for “Dreamscapes” will be held on May 17, 6-9 p.m. at 144 Remsen St, Cohoes. For any questions, contact [email protected].