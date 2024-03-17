ALBANY – Tickets are selling fast for the Ten Broeck & Hyde Hall: Architectural Treasures bus tour that will take place on Saturday, May 11. Guests can take part in exploring two historic sites at the Ten Broeck Mansion and head to Hyde Hall in Cooperstown for an architecture talk, landscape and women artist talk, sketching, kits and shopping opportunities. The event also includes lunch and afternoon tea at the famed Otesaga Hotel. This event is also a benefit event to raise funds for the Ten Broeck Mansion’s Education Center. Tickets for the event start at $106.42 and guests can register at www.eventbrite.com.