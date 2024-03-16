RENSSELAER COUNTY – Brown’s Brewing Company is gearing up for an incredible St. Patrick’s Day weekend at both their Hoosick Falls (Walloomsac) and Troy locations. Starting on Saturday, March 16, Toss The Feathers (a traditional Irish Quartet) will perform from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 17 inside the Troy taproom and at Brown’s Revolution Hall will be kid-friendly games starting at 12 p.m From 1-4 p.m, Family Tree will take the taproom stage, the annual blessing of the bar featuring Kelly Brown, Harold Qualters, and the Schenectady BagPipes and Kilashandra will perform at 6 p.m. at the taproom stage. The event is free to the public. For more information, go to the Brown’s Brewing Company’s Facebook page.