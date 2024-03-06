SPENCERTOWN – The Spencertown Academy Arts Center will collaborate with Milay Arts to present The Ninth Hour, a rock-noir play reimagining the epic poem Beowulf, which explores the ins and outs of humankind’s relationship with power and violence. The performance will be held Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. Shayfer James and Kate Douglas will perform excerpts of their musical in an intimate duo performance, following a Q & A. General admission is $15 and $10 for academy members and students, and tickets can be purchased at the door. Please visit www.spencertownacademy.org for more info.