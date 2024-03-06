POUGHKEEPSIE – Hudson Valley Dine And Draw returns to the 110 Grill at Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, Wednesday, March 6, at 6 p.m. Artists, writers, and creatives can get together to eat, draw, and socialize. There will be a contest in which artists can take part in designing a logo using drawing tablets, laptops, pencils, colored pencils, markers, and sketchbooks, with a chance to win a prize and take part in art card exchanges. For more information, go to the Hudson Valley Drink & Draw presented by Incredicon Facebook event listing.