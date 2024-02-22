ALBANY – The Albany County Legislative Black Caucus presented African Americans and the Arts, a panel discussion celebrating Albany African American artists,Thursday, Feb. 1.

The discussion was led by moderator and board member of Black Dimensions in Art, Inc. Jacqueline A. Lake-Sample. Guest speakers included Coach Bree Hassell, director of the Albany Rock Project, photographer Fred Moody, Albany Barn artist Paula Drysdale Frazell, and Lacey Wilson, public historian for African American History and Art Project at the Albany Institute of History & Art.

Guests also viewed a mini exhibit featuring the panelists’ art and took part in a Q & A session.

This is the sixth year that the Legislature held an art exhibition and discussion during Black History Month.

The panel requested financial stability for full-time artists, showing support of local artists at exhibit openings, and funding the arts and music programs in schools to the Legislature.

Carolyn McLaughlin, an Albany County Legislator, asked the panel what can the Legislature do to support all artists and help advance the art in Albany County.

“It’s showing up to events so we can see that you’re there. “It’s knowing how to reach you, knowing how to send the flyers of the events,” Hassell said. “It starts with building the bridges between the people who are influenced, people who are working on the ground, and the regular people who need us.”

Art and music programs are lessening and are the programs that are being cut first due to lack of funding. Students must be able to study art like they study math and science since art is a vital part of a person’s life, Drysdale Frazell said.

“It’s not enough to give programs art supplies. We need culturally confident people in front of our students to help support the art,” Hassell added. “We need culturally confident facilitators in front of our children and in front of our community to help them facilitate that art out of them.”

One thing that the Legislature can do is to listen to the artists, ask them what they need, and give them money to help create more art, Wilson said.

Wilson also encouraged the Legislature to give the artists space to show their art and go to places to learn about new artists and art that they have not seen before.

“One thing that can be done is to support our local artists right now and that’s one of the things that we can do to support each other.” Mooney said.

Regardless of how art is funded, artists are continuing to dream big, be more creative, and advocate for the things that they would like to change for the better for themselves and their community as a whole.

“My hope is that there will be more funding and patronage available for all people but for Black artists, I think that people have the opportunity and anything is possible.” Drysdale Frazell said.

This story was featured on page 5 of the February 21, 2024 edition of The Spot518.