Home Made Theater serves up a new look at a classic story

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Home Made Theater will present “Peter Pan: A Magical Adventure,” beginning Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at The Spa Little Theater at Saratoga Springs State Park.

The play featuring J.M Barrie’s timeless characters is based on a book by Willis Hall that has been delighting readers for more than a century. Viewers can watch Peter Pan and the Darling children as they are sent to a magical land where they will be surrounded by the Lost Kids, Tinkerbell and their nemesis, Captain Hook.

This is the first time that Home Made Theater has produced “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure,” and according to Christine MacLellan, administrative associate, this musical is not your mother’s Peter Pan.

This production is directed by Dawn Oesch, who has wanted to direct it for a number of years. MacLellan said that Oesch has brought many fresh and exciting ideas to the piece, and the timing was right to produce it.

Oesch double-casted the production in order to avoid having to cancel any performances due to illnesses of cast members, including two sets of actors and actresses who will play the main characters. They include Sophia DeMasi and Natalya Palmer as Wendy, Eli Buck and Charlie Palmer as John, Jacob D’Agostino and Jack Holick as Michael, Haley Beauregard and Lauren Schirnhofer as Peter Pan, and John Rayome as Mr. Darling/Captain Hook.

In addition to the main characters, 27 returning performers of Home Made Theater will make an appearance, as well as an additional 17 castmates who are making their theater group debut.

The theater is auctioning the walk-on role of Tinkerbell as a special fundraiser. The production wanted to make the role as inclusive as possible and decided to open the auditions to children and adults of any gender of any age.

The bidding auction to play Tinkerbell began Feb. 10, and will close three days before each performance. Those who wish to portray Tinkerbell can visit www.homemadetheater.org for more information.

The production will continue Saturday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m,. and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. Additional showings will take place on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and concludes Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. The March 2 performance is a sensory-friendly performance for individuals who might be prone to sensory overstimulation and on the autism spectrum.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased on the Home Made Theater’s website, www.homemadetheater.org, or by calling the box office during box office hours (Mon-Fri, 12-4 p.m.) at (518)-587-4427.

This play is dedicated to the memory of Liam Pickett, a member of Home Made Theater who died in November at age 31. Pickett was a volunteer, and in October 2023, stage managed “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” prior to his sudden passing.

This story was featured on page 6 of the February 21, 2024 edition of The Spot518