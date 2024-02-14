Series to begin with music from flamenco guitarist Juanito Pascual

TROY – The spring semester is well under way at Hudson Valley Community College, and starting on Thursday, Feb. 15, will be the return of the college’s Music at Noon concert series.

All events will be held inside the Bulmer Telecommunications Center auditorium from noon-1 p.m. and are free to the public.

Opening the series will be Juanito Pascual, a flamenco guitarist from Minnesota who will return to HVCC for the second time, alongside Jorge Pardo, a Grammy Award-winning flutist who performed for two decades with the late Paco de Lucia, dancer Nelida Tirado, and Jose Moreno on drums.

Pascual normally performs on the East Coast and, in particular, the Boston area annually. According to Maria Zemantauski, coordinator of cultural affairs at HVCC., Pascual first performed a well-received noon concert last year. As a result of the performance, Zemantauski decided to invite his group back to Troy.

Toss the Feathers

Toss the Feathers, a Capital Region band playing traditional Irish music and songs, will perform Feb. 29. The band features Amy Schoch of Delmar on violin, Dave Smith onIrish bouzouki, and David Pease on the Irish flute and whistles. The trio, formed in 2015, will perform as a headlining band at the Annual Dance Flurry in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, Feb. 17.

In addition, the band will be included with The McKrells and Get Up Jack for their Saint Patrick’s Celebration show, to be held at The Egg Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Lost Radio Rounders: Songs America Voted By

In the spring, Lost Radio Rounders will continue the series with their show, “Songs America Voted By, 1840-1940,” on Tuesday, March 26. For this particular show, the trio, featuring Tom Lindsay, Michael Eck and Paul Jossman, will perform a set of political campaigns that at the time, were advertised as “songsters.”

“I think the selection of songs for this program are intended to demonstrate the old adage, ‘The more things change, the more they remain the same,’ especially when it comes to elections,” Zemantauski said. “In the charming style of The Lost Radio Rounders, expect a history lesson in the most entertaining and lighthearted of traditions.”

Finger Lakes Guitar Quartet

Closing out the concert series will be the Finger Lakes Guitar Quartet on Thursday, April 18. The quartet will feature its premiere members Joel Brown, Sten Isachsen, Brett Grigsby and Paul Quigley. These talented musicians in their own right have performed at many colleges, festivals, and have performed for the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society and the Upstate New York Classical Guitar Society. More information about the quartet can be found at www.fingerlakesguitarquartet.com.

Other upcoming events

In addition to the Music at Noon series, HVCC will also host their annual Shakespeare and Company Residency during the week of Feb. 19-23, and their performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Maureen Stapleton Theater. The performance is free and open to the public.

“We feel so fortunate and grateful to be able to offer these programs; most of them are free to the public, while all of them are free to our HVCC students,” Zemantauski said. “Whether presenting national or regional touring musicians, speakers or high profile authors, our goal is to complement and enrich the educational experience for our students while contributing to the rich cultural tapestry of our Capital Region community.”

For more information on the Music at Noon programs and cultural events, go to www.hvcc.edu/culture.

This story was featured on page 1 of the February, 14, 2024 edition of The Spot518.