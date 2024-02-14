Virtue Consignment finds its niche in Capital Region retail

LOUDONVILLE – Tucked away on its own grassy plot between Newton Wine & Spirits and Cafe Works stands Virtue Consignment, the latest retail gem to come to Latham’s Newton Plaza.

Owner & Founder, Shannon McAvoy, recently opened her business after noticing there was a niche in the capital region consignment market for brand and style exclusivity that met certain merchandising standards.

“Hunting for rare and coveted pieces doesn’t have to be an overwhelming experience,” says McAvoy. “Virtue is a curated collection, which means everything in store was hand selected based on our parameters for premium to luxury brands, contemporary styles, and rare, one-of-a-kind pieces.”

In other words, you won’t have to dig to find your treasure at Virtue.

A native of Guilderland, McAvoy recently returned to the capital region to bring her vision for “luxury for less” to life after spending most of her career working in fashion in New York City and Boston.

Her collection at Virtue includes a mix of contemporary, ready-to-wear clothing with luxury goods and accessories, including outerwear, dresses, denim, handbags, shoes, and jewelry. The labels they carry are described as “premium to luxury,” with brands that range from Zara to Chanel and everything in between.

While the brands they carry may be considered to some “exclusive”, VIRTUE aims to bring an inclusive, positive shopping experience for different ages and demographics in the area – from trendy Gen Z Siena college students to the effortlessly chic ladies of Loudonville.

“Everyone’s style is unique and we want to celebrate that,” says McAvoy. “But that doesn’t mean standards or quality expectations have to suffer.”