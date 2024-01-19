TROY – Happy 20th Anniversary to the River Street Beat Shop.

The Troy music shop, co-owned by James “Jimmy” Barrett and his son, Liam Barrett, opened the store 20 years ago, October 30, 2003. To kick off the anniversary celebrations, the co-owners are putting on a monthly music series that will end with a mini music festival this spring.

So far, two bands, Off The Record and Steve Moss/The Va Va Voodoos, performed inside the music shop. Off The Record performed on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and last Sunday, January 14, Steve Moss and the Va Va Voodoos performed for their fans in front of a packed audience.

Spectators were treated to a slice of cake and cupcakes as they watched the band members, Jo Agopovich (bass/vocals), John Brierley (guitar/vocals), and Tony Vazquez (drums), performed a long set of originals and covers that had their audience entranced and engaged in their act. Several of the band’s friends, Kevin Wayne and Scott Cornish, went up on stage to sing along to a few songs alongside Agopovich.

The Va Va Voodoos, one of Capital Region’s premier punk-rock bands put on a fantastic show. Even brief snow squalls did not stop fans from venturing inside the music store to hear the band perform and celebrate the shop’s anniversary.

The next band to perform at the River Street Beat Shop in February will be The Bremners.

