ALBANY – The Albany Medical Center community mourns the loss of Earl Zimmerman, MD, founder and longtime director of The Alzheimer’s Center, who passed away on Dec. 26.

Dr. Zimmerman joined Albany Medical Center in 2000, serving as chair of the Department of Neurology until 2004. Passionate about the diagnosis and care of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, Dr. Zimmerman was instrumental in the formation of Albany Medical Center’s Alzheimer’s Center in 2002, which he directed until his retirement. The Center also provided an opportunity for Dr. Zimmerman to fulfill another passion in the training of students, residents, and colleagues in the neurology profession.

A Celebration of Life, followed by a small reception, will be held on February 10 at First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave., in Albany.

