TROY – Rockabilly music is here to stay at Brunswick Community Center.

After cancelling The Refrigerators performance due to rain and a day off of concerts for Independence Day, the 2023 Town of Brunswick Summer Concert Series began Tuesday, July 11 with music from father and son rockabilly duo, John Tichy and Graham Tichy, and the rest of the Tichy Boys. A week later, concert goers braved the rain to watch The Lustre Kings perform at the town gazebo until lightening came to town.

Mother Nature was nice to the Tichy Boys as the sun was shining and the music was hot. Guest appearances on stage that evening was made by both Johnny Rabb and Doc Scanlon.

The Lustre Kings, on the other hand, didn’t have much luck. The band, led by Mark Gamsjager, played for a small legion of fans who danced cheerfully in the rain and watched the show from vehicles, lawn chairs, and inside the community center itself. As soon as lightning struck, Live Sound Inc. came on stage to announce the cancellation of the show.

Town of Brunswick Summer Concert Series is held on Tuesday’s, July 25-Sept. 5, 6:30-8:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

