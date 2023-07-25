George Brothers is run by Richard George and his wife Diane. Richard has 40+ years of robust experience in the masonry & concrete industry. Diane has a background of 40+ years in both finance & business management.

GB’s not only has a Service Business but also a Decorative Concrete Retail Store both located at 14 Railroad Ave in Albany. The Retail Store is open to both contractors and the public selling Increte System and Euclid Chemical Products such as, Concrete Sealers, Stains, Dyes, Antiquing, Releases, and Tools to just name a few.

GB’s has been specializing in the masonry industry and proudly serving the Capital District with both Residential and Commercial projects since the 80’s and has been Incorporated now for 24 years. It’s interesting to look back when the company started out of a garage and marketing materials were polaroid’s hanging on boards at Home Shows. We believe our success is our continued focus on top-quality products, a skilled team, then we top that off with exceptional customer service. We want our customers to have a wonderful experience from start to finish and we go the extra mile to ensure that. Customers can have the confidence that they are working with professional, skilled employees all who take pride each day in what they do.

GB’s services offered: Traditional and Stamped Concrete, Concrete Resurfacing (ThinCrete, SprayDeck, Recover) Epoxy, and Resealing Services. We have been asked many times if all decorative concrete services and products are created equal. They are not. We adhere to a proven system, namely

the INCRETE SYSTEM, using superior products and proven methods of installation. Increte now under the Euclid Chemical family is a reputable manufacturer of decorative concrete materials. We have been a certified distributor & installer of Increte Systems since 1999.

With superior products & craftsmanship, skilled masons, and our attention to detail we provide our customers with the most beautiful, long-lasting solutions available. We have projects still standing strong after 30+ years.

Whatever your plans call for, a sidewalk, patio, pool deck, porch & steps, driveway, epoxy floor, new garage floor, block retaining wall or firepit, turning your regular concrete into something decorative with an overlay system or sealing your existing concrete George Brothers has your solution.

