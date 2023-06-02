ALBANY — Coming soon to Lark Hall will be Capital District Arts Initiative’s immersive adaptation of “Rent.”

The 1993 workshop-turned-Broadway-musical composed by author Jonathan Larson centers on a group of artists struggling to make ends meet while living in Manhattan during the HIV and AIDS crisis. The production, according to co-owner of CDAI Corey John Snide, is a “beautiful show about chosen family and devotion to choosing love over struggle and choosing friend over foe.”

Alongside director Francesco Carlo Archina, musical director Cameron Clarke Stevens, Nichole Burkus (portraying Roger’s Mother) and Mahogany Akita (portraying Mimi Marquez), Snide and his cast members will take “Rent” to Lark Hall in Albany starting June 8-11 and will hold a second showing June 22-25. Snide said tickets have been selling out quickly for the production. Prices start at $36.

Traditionally a music venue and events space, Lark Hall hasn’t hosted any theatrical performances. CDAI, with additional support from The Pride Center of the Capital Region, will bring something new to the venue’s performance roster with the production of “Rent.”

Snide recalled walking into Lark Hall one day and thinking about doing something unique in the space that would provide a different perspective into the region’s arts and entertainment scene. At the time, Snide wasn’t looking for a place to do “Rent,” but when he saw the hall in person, he was in awe of its amazing beauty, and then the show idea came to him.

“I just envisioned it and thought, ‘I think this is something that would shake people up in a great way,’” Snide said. “When I presented the idea to the owner, Jenn (Miller), she said, ‘That sounds great. Let’s do it.’”

Snide then looked for a director to work with. Art has always been about collaboration to him, and he felt the best way to work on this production was alongside Colonie Central High School classmate, actor and director Archina.

“Francesco and I did the show when we were in high school.” Snide said. “I reached out to him and said I’m moving home. Everything that I am doing right now is sort of about the full circle of returning here and giving back to the community that raised me, and I would love to do this show again with you, have this time and you and be on the creative team as well as performing in it, and he said yes almost instantly.”

Archina recalled the moment he was asked by Snide to take part in “Rent” for the second time.

“I saw him in downtown Albany and he was like, ‘Hey, I know this is crazy but I want to open a theater program, I want to do “Rent.” I want you to reprise Collins. I want you to direct, and let me know what you think.’” Archina said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh this guy is crazy. I’m never going to hear from him again,’ and after months and months of just meeting and talking over coffee, it turned into this huge project.”

Previously, Archina reprised his role of Tom Collins in “Rent” with another theater production at The Egg Performing Arts Center. “Rent” remains special to Archina as it was the musical that first introduced him to theater in high school and helped him later come out as a member of the LGTBTQ community through his friend and castmate, Justin DeMaria (Pacifica Rim) who portrayed Angel before passing away post-production.

“‘Rent’ is the reason why I love theater. It’s why I do it. I’ve been involved in almost every aspect of the musical.” Archina said.

Prior to the pandemic, Snide performed nationally and internationally as a dancer and actor. He performed alongside celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, and James Gordon in the film adaptation of “Cats,” danced with Robbi Fairchild from the New York City Ballet, performed in West Side Story on Broadway, and portrayed Billy Elliot in London as a teenager.

When the pandemic began, Snide returned home to Albany, and he and sister, Jenna Snide, founded Capital District Arts Initiative. Currently in its three-year run, the siblings and their team have their own production company, teaching ballet and dance to aspiring students and a theater program in development for children and adults on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

This will be CDAI’s second produced musical. Having made his American professional debut with “Thirteen: The Musical,” Snide put the production on again with his students. “Rent” will be the initiative’s first adult professional musical.

CDAI has received support from local small businesses on the projects and in turn, the businesses are excited to see what CDAI is all about and its mission to bring arts empowerment in the community, Snide said.

Snide said he would not be where he is in his professional career without the support of the faculty at Lisha Kill Middle School, second grade teacher Michael Carvaric from Veeder Elementary School who provided Snide the lead role of the Stinky Cheese Man in the second-grade play, and Veronica Delancy Smith, his third-grade teacher who read books like it was a Tony-Winning award performance to Snide.

“When I told my eighth grade teachers that I was going to move to London and pursue my dreams, they were like, ‘Great, how can we help?’” Snide said. “I had those people in my life, and I want to be that person for someone else.”

Snide hopes to achieve that same level of support that he received from his teachers and from his professional experiences to help inspire artists to pursue their dreams in the world of theater and dance, both as a hobbyist or professionally.

“I hope to achieve that same level of inspiration that I got right here in Colonie.” Snide said.

“Rent” will be an immersive experience for all viewers at Lark Hall.

“Traditionally, in a theater the audience sits there and people act on stage. Our production means that the actors are actually immersed within the audience.” Snide said.

Attendees can buy up to three ticket types. They could be sitting on stage on Mark and Roger’s couch in their apartment, another section will have the audience placed along a wall, and general admission will allow viewers to sit in the round while the actors act right in front of them. Both the viewers and actors will be together in one shared space.

“People have been asking, ‘Where’s the best place to sit?’ , and there’s no best place,’” Archina said. “Anywhere you’re going to sit, you’re going to get a completely different show, and it’s going to change everytime you come wherever you sit. It’s an incredible movement all around you that you really just can’t find in other productions.”

This production of “Rent” will be different from others.

“Here the audience is lined up all along the wall in a giant circle, and in the middle of this big bar is the cast,” Archina said. “We’re running around the tables, set pieces and we’re changing costumes right in front of you. It’s the most immersive thing I could think of.”

Archina said sometimes the audience can’t feel the community in community theater, but they will with this production.

“You will feel the love that we’ve all poured into each other,” he said. “Wherever you sit, you’re going to be a part of it with us.”

Things to expect

during a set change

“There’s so many moments where the actors break the fourth wall, and we’ll include you into the story. And what’s great is that when you’re watching ‘Rent’ on stage, there will be a movement of something to know that you’re in a different room.” Archina continued.

With this staging, attendees can expect to see Mimi at the balcony singing “Out Tonight.” The characters, Joann and Mark will be on stage for Maureen’s protest, and viewers will watch the cast sing “Christmas Balls” in the middle of the room.

Rent and Pride Month

“Rent” has a connection with the LGBTQ community within its story lines. From the 1980s to the 1990s, the AIDS and HIV epidemic was at its peak, and talking about AIDS and HIV was controversial.

“The story is true, the AIDS crisis in the 90’s, and I think a lot of people actually know individuals who have passed from that illness.” Akita, the actor playing Mimi, said. “And us portraying such a beautiful story about life and death within that community is going to be really beautiful for people to see it in an immersive space. … I’ve learned a lot about that time period and by playing this role as Mimi Marquez, it’s going to be a beautiful story to tell.”

Musical Director Clarke Stevens said the story resonates with all kinds of people.

“Even if people don’t have a connection to the LGBTQ community threads, there’s always the connection to just disease, addiction, and having something take place in New York City that’s always appealing to everybody just because of the edge and diverse cultures and populations,” he said.

Snide praised the cast of “Rent.”

“There are a lot of people in my production of ‘Rent’ that are wickedly talented and could absolutely have taken on New York City, but they knew for themselves that they were happier here.” he said.

Burkus said Lark Hall is the perfect place to stage the production.

“I just can’t wait to share this story and hope people come to see it and enjoy it, get a message of hope and like the song, ‘There’s No Day Like Today,’ she said.

“Come see the show. It’s going to be amazing. I’m really excited for what CDAI is going to be bringing to the Capital Region in the future.” Akita said.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.capitaldistrictartsinitiative.com.