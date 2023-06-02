ALTAMONT — The Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival will return to Altamont Fairgrounds on June 3 and 4, run by Starbird Events. The festival is a hybrid event and will include tasting and sampling of products for sale from 20+ wineries and distilleries, chef demos, live music, art, specialty food shopping, a food court, craft beer, car and farm machine museums, strawberry shopping, a Kids Zone and more.

The event is rain or shine, with wine tasting and sampling scheduled to take place indoors. Adult general admission is $10 at the door. Separate tickets for the NY Wine and Spirits for adults 21 and over are $10 additional for unlimited tasting. Children are free.