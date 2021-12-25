Athletes know that energy is vital to their training and performance. But every athlete experiences days or periods when energy levels wane. Lack of energy can compromise performance and derail individuals’ fitness goals, especially if they can’t find ways to increase their stamina.

Individuals can try various strategies to improve their stamina. Certain solutions may be temporarily effective, but people who want to commit to a long-term fitness regimen should forgo fads in favor of long-term remedies to improve their endurance. The following are some strategies athletes can try to overcome stamina issues.

• Design a multifaceted fitness regimen. Strength training and cardiovascular exercise are often separated, and that can have an adverse effect on stamina. The fitness and wellness retailer Johnson Fitness notes that a healthy combination of strength and cardio training, sometimes referred to as concurrent training, allows the body to perform at its best. When the body is performing at peak capacity, energy levels should not be an issue.

• Remember to rest. It might seem counterintuitive to suggest that rest will actually help athletes avoid prolonged periods characterized by a lack of energy. But rest is vital to recovery. The American Council on Exercise notes that rest allows the body to repair muscle tissue, which is routinely damaged during exercise. Without that time to repair, athletes may feel fatigued when they begin their workouts, and insufficient rest between workouts increases the risk for injury.

• Eat before you exercise. Athletes who exercise on an empty stomach may note their workouts tend to start off sluggish, and that’s not a coincidence. The Cleveland Clinic notes that food fuels exercise by providing energy the body needs to get through a workout. Carbohydrates can provide the energy individuals need to make the most of their workout, but men and women who like to exercise in the early morning hours may not reap those rewards. In such instances, a small piece of fruit or granola bar can increase blood sugar levels, which are at their lowest after waking up, and provide a small yet useful energy boost.

• Switch things up. Sagging stamina could be a byproduct of boredom. Experienced fitness enthusiasts know that exercising as part of a daily routine and a routine exercise regimen are not one and the same. Periodically switch up a workout so the body does not grow accustomed to the same exercises and the mind does not grow bored with performing the same exercises. New challenges can reinvigorate a passion for exercise, which should reduce the mental stamina associated with doing the same exercises over and over again.

Many athletes confront a lack of stamina at some point. Various strategies can help athletes overcome a lack of energy so they can stay the course and achieve their fitness goals.