GLENMONT — Skeeter Creek, the area’s No. 1 modern country band, is to perform at a fundraiser at Selkirk Fire Company 2 tonight, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

The cash-only event is a fundraiser for the volunteer firefighter company at Selkirk Fire Company 2 in Glenmont. It’s to feature food, drinks, a silent auction and live music.

Skeeter Creek is one of the most accomplished bands in the area, earning accolades across the board and drawing fans by the hundreds each summer.

Skeeter Creek has won the Times Union Reader’s Poll in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and the Daily Gazette’s Best Local Band for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Bandmembers have also earned the North Country Music Awards in 2014-2015 for Entertainers of the Year, Band of the Year, Male Vocalist (Dave Ahl), Female Vocalist (Renee Lussier-Ahl), and Musician of the Year (Dominic Paratore).

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. All ticket sales are non-refundable. Lawn and camp chairs are encouraged, but outside food, drinks and coolers will not be allowed.

Adult tickets cost $20 each and the price includes one free beverage. Must be 21 with proper ID for any alcohol sales. Children aged 12 to 17 cost $10 each. Kids under 12 can get in with a donation of choice.

Tickets for the event are available at https://bit.ly/Selkirk2.