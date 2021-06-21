The Capital Region’s beloved Independence Day celebration at Empire State Plaza is back this year after COVID-19 put it on hold last summer. The event has historically drawn tens of thousands of people since it first began in 1976 when OGS and Price Chopper/Market 32 partnered to put on this spectacle.

The event is featuring its traditional fireworks display by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks, as well as food vendors, music performances from local bands, and a pop-up vaccination clinic.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is thrilled to resume its annual tradition of gathering community to celebrate our freedom and salute our veterans and active military with the region’s premier Independence Day fireworks display,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s VP of Public Relations and Consumer Services.

The events at Empire State Plaza are taking place from 6-10 pm with fireworks starting at 9:15 pm. Registration for walk-ins at the clinic opens at 5:30 pm and will remain open until 8 pm while supplies last.

Updates on the event can be found at empirestateplaza.ny.gov, @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook and @plazaevents on Twitter, or by calling 518-474-4759.