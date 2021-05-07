SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jocelyn and Chris were the big winners during the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards broadcast Sunday from Universal Preservation Hall. The event was presented by KeyBank.
The siblings, who debuted their next single “Sugar and Spice” while performing with a full band during the broadcast, won Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Solo / Duo Artist of the Year. Record of the Year went to the Gibson Brothers, who also won Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year. The other two-time winner was WEXT which won Radio Station of the Year and whose Chris Wienk won Radio DJ of the Year. Awards were announced in 34 categories.
The awards show – twice rescheduled during the pandemic – was shot on a closed set in UPH’s Great Hall with four musical performances and four panel discussion on how artists, technicians, venue owners and others pivoted during the pandemic. The panels were hosted by WEQX’s Jeff Morad and WEXT’s Andy Gregory.
Also performing Sunday were Marty Wendell, a 2020 Eddies Music Award nominee for Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year; bandleader/vocalist/instrumentalist/songwriter Garland Nelson, a two-time 2019 Eddies Music Awards winner; and Schenectady native Promise The Unbreakable™, nominated for Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year in 2019 and again this year. Nelson did double-duty as show emcee.
The show, filmed by Chromoscope Pictures of Troy, is available free on demand through Collaborative Studios’ Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV apps, its public access channels in Albany and Schenectady, and on YouTube and Facebook. Collaborative Studios and the Eddies Music Awards are initiatives of Proctors Collaborative. Event photos will available at theeddiesawards.com on Monday.
The 2021 Eddies Music Awards Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 28 and the Eddies Music Awards Show on Sunday, Nov. 14. Both events will be staged at Universal Preservation Hall, home of the Eddies Music Hall of Fame.
EDDIES WINNERS:
Music Journalist of the Year
Katie Cusack (The Collaborative)
Arts Publication of the Year
Nippertown
Radio DJ of the Year
Chris Wienk (WEXT)
Radio Station of the Year
WEXT
Photographer of the Year
Kiki Vassilakis
Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Covers)
Erin Harkes
Party Cover Band of the Year
The Refrigerators
Country Cover Band of the Year
Skeeter Creek
DJ of the Year
DJ Trumastr
Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year
JB aka Dirty Moses
Electronica Artist of the Year
Bare Mattress
World Music Artist of the Year
Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde
Classical Artist of the Year
Albany Pro Musica
Jazz Artist of the Year
Dylan Perrillo
On the Verge Presenter of the Year
Super Dark Collective
Promoter of the Year
Greg Bell (Guthrie Bell Productions
Live Production Crew of the Year
High Peaks Sound
Music Recording Studio of the Year
Overit Studios
Record Label of the Year
Five Kill Records
Best Hang
The Low Beat
Alt / Indie Artist of the Year
Candy Ambulance
Punk Artist / Hardcore Artist of the Year
Prince Daddy and the Hyena
Metal / Hard Rock Artist of the Year
The Clay People
Jam Band of the Year nominees
Let’s Be Leonard
Blues Artist of the Year
Annie and the Hedonists
Americana Artist of the Year
Eastbound Jesus
Folk / Traditional Artist of the Year
The Sea The Sea
R&B / Soul Artist of the Year
The Age
Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year
The Gibson Brothers
Solo or Duo Artist of the Year
Jocelyn & Chris
Rock/Pop Artist of the Year
Girl Blue
Music Video of the Year
Jocelyn & Chris
“Outta My Head”
Record of the Year
Gibson Brothers
“Cool Drink of Water”
Album of the Year
Jocelyn and Chris
“The Fun in the Fight”