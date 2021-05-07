SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jocelyn and Chris were the big winners during the second annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards broadcast Sunday from Universal Preservation Hall. The event was presented by KeyBank.

The siblings, who debuted their next single “Sugar and Spice” while performing with a full band during the broadcast, won Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Solo / Duo Artist of the Year. Record of the Year went to the Gibson Brothers, who also won Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year. The other two-time winner was WEXT which won Radio Station of the Year and whose Chris Wienk won Radio DJ of the Year. Awards were announced in 34 categories.

The awards show – twice rescheduled during the pandemic – was shot on a closed set in UPH’s Great Hall with four musical performances and four panel discussion on how artists, technicians, venue owners and others pivoted during the pandemic. The panels were hosted by WEQX’s Jeff Morad and WEXT’s Andy Gregory.

Also performing Sunday were Marty Wendell, a 2020 Eddies Music Award nominee for Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year; bandleader/vocalist/instrumentalist/songwriter Garland Nelson, a two-time 2019 Eddies Music Awards winner; and Schenectady native Promise The Unbreakable™, nominated for Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year in 2019 and again this year. Nelson did double-duty as show emcee.

The show, filmed by Chromoscope Pictures of Troy, is available free on demand through Collaborative Studios’ Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV apps, its public access channels in Albany and Schenectady, and on YouTube and Facebook. Collaborative Studios and the Eddies Music Awards are initiatives of Proctors Collaborative. Event photos will available at theeddiesawards.com on Monday.

The 2021 Eddies Music Awards Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 28 and the Eddies Music Awards Show on Sunday, Nov. 14. Both events will be staged at Universal Preservation Hall, home of the Eddies Music Hall of Fame.

EDDIES WINNERS:

Music Journalist of the Year

Katie Cusack (The Collaborative)

Arts Publication of the Year

Nippertown

Radio DJ of the Year

Chris Wienk (WEXT)

Radio Station of the Year

WEXT

Photographer of the Year

Kiki Vassilakis

Solo or Duo Artist of the Year (Covers)

Erin Harkes

Party Cover Band of the Year

The Refrigerators

Country Cover Band of the Year

Skeeter Creek

DJ of the Year

DJ Trumastr

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year

JB aka Dirty Moses

Electronica Artist of the Year

Bare Mattress

World Music Artist of the Year

Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde

Classical Artist of the Year

Albany Pro Musica

Jazz Artist of the Year

Dylan Perrillo

On the Verge Presenter of the Year

Super Dark Collective

Promoter of the Year

Greg Bell (Guthrie Bell Productions

Live Production Crew of the Year

High Peaks Sound

Music Recording Studio of the Year

Overit Studios

Record Label of the Year

Five Kill Records

Best Hang

The Low Beat

Alt / Indie Artist of the Year

Candy Ambulance

Punk Artist / Hardcore Artist of the Year

Prince Daddy and the Hyena

Metal / Hard Rock Artist of the Year

The Clay People

Jam Band of the Year nominees

Let’s Be Leonard

Blues Artist of the Year

Annie and the Hedonists

Americana Artist of the Year

Eastbound Jesus

Folk / Traditional Artist of the Year

The Sea The Sea

R&B / Soul Artist of the Year

The Age

Country / Bluegrass Artist of the Year

The Gibson Brothers

Solo or Duo Artist of the Year

Jocelyn & Chris

Rock/Pop Artist of the Year

Girl Blue

Music Video of the Year

Jocelyn & Chris

“Outta My Head”

Record of the Year

Gibson Brothers

“Cool Drink of Water”

Album of the Year

Jocelyn and Chris

“The Fun in the Fight”