ALBANY — When Freedom Stratton writes music, he wants to create songs that his young daughter can listen to.

The up-and-coming hip-hop artist’s sound is one of happiness; in one of his latest songs, “Call Me If You Need Me,” the crooner gives a vibe that makes you want to chill on a tropical beach with a drink in your hand. The song isn’t even close to explicit, which separates it from much of the genre it falls into.

“I want to make music that people can reunite to at Thanksgiving,” Stratton said. “I love the thought of bringing people together and spreading positivity.”

Stratton was recently signed to Substream Records, which will be marketing his next album. Before signing with Substream, Stratton found gold with Rexius Records. Since his debut during the pandemic, he’s released an album, The Future, that also earned itself a deluxe version. The 14-song deluxe release clocks in just under an hour long. His most recent release, a single called “Aquafina,” was released on Feb. 12.

Stratton is managed by Brian Chiapinnelli, who appears on many of Stratton’s tracks under the moniker B. Chaps. Chiapinnelli was on “Call Me If You Need Me” and estimates the duo has written about 50 songs since their chance meeting at Panera Bread last year.

“Seeing how serious Freedom was about his music was refreshing for me because I had been professionally pursuing music for so long as well,” Chiapinnelli said. “We found ourselves working well together after he came in to record with me and the rest has been history.”

Chiapinnelli said the duo plans to push Stratton’s existing catalog as the new record is in production. Because the upcomer has an entire album out in the year he’s been recording, he has hopes to be signed to a major label in about a year.

“I aspire to give a Travis Scott vibe with my music,” Stratton said. “I want to make sure my music makes people feel good.”

Chiapinnelli called his client a good guy and said he’s the one in a crowded room to make sure everyone feels welcome.

“Freedom is the kind of person to make sure he’s talked to every single person at some point, regardless of how many people are in front of him,” Chiapinnelli concluded. “His music is truly a reflection of the heart of gold he has.”

Freedom Stratton and B. Chaps can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and any other major streaming service.