COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders boys volleyball team lost a hard fought match 3-2 to Saratoga on Tuesday, April 6.

Colonie won the first game 26-28, dropped the second 25-13, took the third 22-25, lost the fourth and fifth 27-25 and 15-11, respectively.

For Colonie, Josh Slater had three kills, 27 assists and 12 digs, Ben Hollner had 11 kills and 13 digs, Jesus had eight kills and seven digs, Austin Atkins had five kills, four digs and three blocks and Seth Green had 15 digs.

Colonie will square off against Bethlehem the next two games, on April 8 and April 10.

The regular Fall II volleyball season, which was put in place after “high risk” sports were cancelled last fall due to COVID-19, is slated to wrap up on the last week of April.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.