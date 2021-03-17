COLONIE — The Fall 2 season is kicking off this week and the Bethlehem boys soccer team jumped out to a 1-0 record by beating South Glens Falls 3-0 on Tuesday, March 16, at Afrim’s Sports Park.

Three different Eagles scored, Ryan Browne, Mike Maloney and Kiran Sood, in the non-conference game.

Bethlehem was one of two Suburban Council schools, along with Ballston Spa, that opted to not play soccer last fall. There are also other conferences, like the Foothills and the Colonial, that are also playing soccer this fall.

The Fall 2 season, which in addition to soccer for a few schools includes football and volleyball and field hockey for a few schools, will last about six weeks and then the spring season will begin and which includes track, baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse.

The Bethlehem boys are slated to play a 14-game schedule game with the next scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at Ballston Spa.

