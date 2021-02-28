EASTON – Face masks are not unusual in skiing, but restrictions due to the pandemic changed how operators manage the winter sport this season.

Our photographers were at Willard Mountain on Feb. 7 and 28 to capture some shots. Although the ski area operated with heavy capacity restrictions and skiers had to adapt to social distance and mask mandates, the snow was deep and fast this year.

We also caught the Willard Freestyle team practicing bumps.

Click on a photo below to click/swipe through the rest. You can also click here if you don’t see the photos below.

Photos by John and Juliette McIntyre

WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard Jan 21 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28 WIllard Jan 21 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 28 WIllard feb 7 WIllard feb 28