COLONIE — A 45-year-old man died of cardiac arrest after his car pinned him against the caring Wellness Pharmacy on Loudon Road.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, Dirome Williamson, of Colonie, was driving a 2012 Kia in the parking lot when it got stuck on a small traffic island at around 2:44 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

Williamson and the three passengers of the vehicle got out to push it off the island. Williamson was behind the car when it became unstuck, Donnelly said, and it began rolling backwards down an incline.

Williamson stumbled and was pinned between the car and the pharmacy. The other passengers and witnesses were able to move the car before rescue crews arrived but Williamson went into cardiac arrest due to trauma and died at the scene.

There were no other injuries and the building was not damaged.

A crew from the Boght Road Fire Department and Colonie EMS responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at 518-782-2600.