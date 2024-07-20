GLENMONT — Tri-Village is sending their 9U and 11U All-Star teams to regional competitions in New Jersey after the 9U team won the New York state tournament and the 11U team finished second last week.

The teams spent the weekend fundraising as their season continues, with pool play starting Monday and tournament play later in the week. Both teams will compete in New Jersey, in Bridgeport and Cherry Hill, respectively.

“I really appreciate all the community support,” said Tri-Village President Sarah Matrose. “The teams have been amazing, and doing things like this helps get the community on board. Hopefully, we’ll get a local business to stream the games next week so everyone can get together and watch them. I wish them both the best.”

The ultimate goal beyond New Jersey might involve progressing to a tournament in Alabama, according to 9U Coach Bryan Yasko.

The 9U team is undefeated this season, and their coach said he is very impressed with their dedication and teamwork.

“Like I told them today, I’m super proud of them,” Yasko said. “They work hard. They’re always into it, they just want to play baseball all day long. We took 15 kids. Obviously, you can only play nine, and the six kids that are not playing at that time are always right up on the fence, cheering their teammates. It’s great.”

As state champions, the 9U team receives an automatic bid to play in next year’s Cal Ripken World Series tournament in Branson, MO, at Ballparks of America.