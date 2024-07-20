Latham man ran home and police found him found in garage

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a personal injury vehicle crash at the intersection of Loudon and Watervliet-Shaker Roads at 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

According to reports, one of the drivers, a 29-year-old Latham man, immediately left the scene on foot and was located in his garage a short distance away.

Officers observed the man to have signs of impairment and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device by behavior and refusal, reports said.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane, refusing a breath test, following too close and speeding.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 8.

Stolen U Haul, two felonies

ALBANY – Colonie detectives traveled to the City of Albany to arrest a man on Thursday, June 20 who was wanted in connection with a stolen U Haul truck by fraud.

According to reports, at approximately 10:33 a.m. police took Simmion Smith, 20, of Albany, into custody and charged him with grand larceny and forgery, both felonies.

Smith was arraigned by Colonie Town Court Judge David Green.

2014 Grand larceny

COLONIE – A 58-year-old Albany man was taken into custody by Cohoes police on Thursday, June 20 on an open arrest warrant from Colonie.

According to reports, Darrell Brown was allegedly involved in an incident at Restaurant Depot on Warehouse Row in 2014.

Brown was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Robbery at Macy’s

COLONIE – Colonie police traveled to Troy on Thursday, June 20 to pick up Robert Murray, 57, of Troy, for an alleged robbery at Macy’s at Colonie Center in September 2022.

According to reports, Murray was being released from the Rensselaer County jail on other charges.

He was charged with robbery – third degree, a felony, processed and released with an appearance ticket for July 8 in Colonie Town Court.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Albany police picked up a 57-year-old Colonie man on Friday, June 21 for an October incident on Exchange street.

Bruce Iovino was turned over to Colonie police at 9:35 a.m. for the larceny at the 7-Eleven and charged with grand larceny-third degree. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green that morning.

Two warrants

COLONIE – While responding to another call on Friday, June 21, Colonie police found that a South Glens Falls woman was wanted for not showing up for court in the town and also had an additional warrant.

According to reports, Annie Emery, 38, was at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue when she was taken into custody. She was processed on the Colonie warrant, arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green and released. Emery also had a felony warrant from the Saratoga Springs police department and was transported to meet officers from that department.

Vehicle charges and DWAI

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a 29-year-old Colonie man on Wolf Road near the intersection of Computer Drive and Wolf Road on Saturday, June 22 for multiple traffic violations and found he was impaired by alcohol.

According to reports, at 12:57 a.m. police found the man was driving recklessly and he did not have a valid license. A check of the vehicle found it did not have valid plates, registration, insurance or inspection.

The man was charged with DWAI- alcohol, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding, failure to stay in a single lane, no license plates, no registration, no insurance, no inspection and improper plates.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 1.

Domestic charges

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident on Aspinwall Road on Saturday, June 22 and took a man involved in the incident walking towards the Albany City line at 9:31 a.m. into custody. The man was tased during the incident, but refused EMS on the scene.

Thomas Sorensen, 44, of Loudonville, was charged with burglary – with a weapon, criminal contempt – first degree with a weapon, criminal mischief – third degree and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and disobeying a court order, criminal mischief -fourth degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Sorensen was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant and larceny

COLONIE – On Saturday, June 22, Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue for a report of a larceny and found a Watervliet woman was also wanted in Colonie.

According to reports, Tanya Lee, 43, allegedly took items from the store at 8:42 p.m. An investigation found that she did not show up for court in Colonie. Lee was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, but required EMS attention and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 10.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road on Sunday, June 23 at 4:02 p.m. for a trouble-with-a-customer call at the hotel.

According to reports, the subject, Joshua Case, 33, who is homeless, was found to have an outstanding warrant for failing to show up to Colonie Town Court.

He was taken into custody and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Meth and warrant

COLONIE – A Philadelphia, Penn. woman was the subject of a call to Colonie police on Sunday, June 23 and she was wanted in another state.

According to reports, Jessica Jones-Bellamy was at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue at 5:33 p.m. and was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamines. She was also wanted in Philadelphia that was extraditable to that state.

Jones-Bellamy was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green and held on the warrant.

Warrant

COLONIE – The Albany County Sheriff’s office arrested Katherine Mapes, 33, who is homeless, on Sunday, June 23 in the City of Albany for an incident there and found she was wanted in Colonie. Mapes was charged with two counts each of burglary – third degree, both felonies, and petit larceny, both misdemeanors, for two separate incidents at the Hannaford in Latham Farms.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green and transported to the Albany County jail.

Attempted robbery

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road on Sunday, June 23 at 11:42 a.m. for an incident at the hotel.

According to reports, Susan Hayes, 50, of Colonie, was taken into custody and charged with attempted robbery – forcible theft with a weapon, assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, and criminal mischief -third degree, all felonies, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and harassment and disorderly conduct – fight/violent behavior, both violations.

She was transported to Samaritan hospital for a psychological evaluation. Upon release from the hospital, she was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Aggravated DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue and Lisha Kill Road on Monday, June 24 for speeding at approximately 1:01 a.m.

According to reports, The driver, a 33-year-old Schenectady man, was found to be impaired by alcohol.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding and refusing to take a breath test. The man was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 8.

Forged instrument and violations of court order

COLONIE – A Colonie man was arrested on Monday, June 24 after two incidents where he was found to be in violation of an order of protection.

Jeremy Conners, 36, was found to be at an Osborne Road address in the presence of a protected party at 11 a.m. and also was involved in a domestic dispute with a victim at the Sunoco on Central Avenue on June 16.

Conners was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection, a misdemeanor, for both incidents and also charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, for the June 16 incident.

He was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary and larcenies

LATHAM – East Greenbush police turned over a Cohoes man to Colonie police on Monday, June 24 because the man had an open arrest warrant for two incidents in the town.

Michael Barone, 53, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the April 22 incident at Latham Farms. He was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident at the Colonie Plaza on Central Avenue on the same day.

He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A Schenectady man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, June 24 for an incident at the Carpenters Union on Warehouse Row.

Christopher Dingmon, 42, was charged with grand larceny – fourth degree, a felony, for a December 27 incident.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Level 3 sex offender failed to register and appear

COLONIE – Colonie police took level 3 sex offender into custody on Vermont View Drive on Monday, June 24 because he failed to register.

Eugene Coleman, 66, of Colonie, was also wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court for not showing up on June 16 to answer another failure to register charge from March.

He was charged with level 3 sex offender-failure to verify, a felony, and processed on the felony warrant for not appearing.

Coleman was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – Toneyo Boone, 61, of Albany was transported from the Albany County jail on Monday, June 24, for an outstanding warrant.

He failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in December 2023.

Boone was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal contempt

LATHAM – A 42-year-old Claverack man was turned over to Colonie police on Tuesday, June 25, by Watervliet police for an outstanding warrant in the town.

Marc Weil was charged with criminal contempt – first degree for an incident that took place at the Monte Mario Motel on Loudon Road in April 2021.

He was arraigned by Judge Andrews Sommers.

Criminal mischief

LATHAM – A domestic verbal argument turned into a physical altercation on Wednesday, June 26, on Forts Ferry Road and led to a Delanson woman being charged.

Lynda Nadar, 59, was charged with criminal mischief – third degree, a felony, in the incident.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on July 10.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse on Wednesday, June 26, for a domestic incident and found that one of the participants was wanted.

One of the parties had already left the scene and there were no charges for the incident, but Yessenia Vasquez, 35, of Troy, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from Guilderland.

She was processed and transported to meet officers from that department.

Felony warrant

COLONIE – On Thursday, June 27, Colonie police responded to Booth Street for a check-a-subject call.

The subject, Craig Chisolm, 37, of Schenectady, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from the City of Albany. He was taken into custody and transported to the town line to meet officers from that department.

Warrant

COLONIE – Niskayuna police arrested a Schenectady man on Thursday, June 27, who failed to appear in court.

Michael McGhee, 42, was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Throwing trash cans, had warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Latham Farms at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, for a report of a man throwing trash cans in the roadway.

According to reports, Officers attempted to get Alexander Edmonds, Jr., 47, who is homeless, to stop, but he would not. He then resisted being taken into custody.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Edmonds was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for Colonie Town Court.

Burglary

COLONIE – A 32-year-old Rensselaer man who was previously caught stealing items from the Hannaford on Wolf Road was arrested again on Friday, June 28, at 8:48 a.m.

Joseph Panetta was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, because he already signed a trespass statement that he would not come into the store.

He was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant

COLONIE – A man was a subject of an EMS call at Colonie Center on Friday, June 28, and later found to be wanted by Albany police.

Jahad Graves, 34, of Albany was transported to the City of Albany South Station.