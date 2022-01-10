ALBANY — The FireWolves won its first game of the season by beating the Saskatchewan Rush 10-5 on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The FireWolves (1-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first quarter and took 4-3 lead into the half against one of the top teams in the National Lacrosse League. Albany maintained a 6-5 lead after three before scoring four unanswered in the fourth quarter.

Joe Resetarits, Ryan Benesch and Andrew Kew had two goals each for Albany, while Reilly O’Connor had a goal and an assist, Joe Nardella had a goal and an assist, Jackson Nishimura had a goal, Tanner Thomson had a goal and Jacob Ruest had two assists.

Robert Church had three goals to lead Saskatchewan and Mark Mathews had a goal and an assist.

In goal, Albany keeper Doug Jamieson had 31 saves and Adam Shute had 37 saves for Saskatchewan.

Albany will play at Philadelphia on Jan. 15 and return to the MVP Arena on Jan. 29 to take on Halifax.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest or click here if using a news app.