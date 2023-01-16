SARATOGA – High school gymnasts from Bethlehem, Guilderland, Shaker and Saratoga gathered on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Saratoga Invitational for individuals to qualify for sectional competition.

The format was not a team score, but rather each team formed sets of three gymnasts on each of the events. Each team had a unique name and theme, including costumes to match.

While the dress and format was unconventional, the competitors brought their routines and flying skills to qualify.

Here are the individual top-10 results in each apparatus.

Vault

1-Ellie Ott,9.2,Sar; 2-Charlie Gleeksman,8.85,Sar 3-Gia DiMaggio,8.4,Sar; 4-Lily McKinley,8.35,Sar; 5-Addie Seebode,8.3,Gui; 6-Miranda Putorti,8.25,Gui; 7-Izzy Trimarchi,8.2,Sh; 8-Maddy Austin,8.1,Sar; 9-Riley Meredith,8.1,BC; 10-Kate Browne,8,BC.

Bars

1-Charlie Gleeksman,8.8,Sar; 2-Chloe Koscov,8.5,BC; 3-Ayla Skinner,8.4,Sar; 4-Lily McKinley,8.3,Sar; 5-Angelina Damiano,8.3,Sar; 6-Maddy Austin,8.2,Sar; 7-Miranda Putorti,7.9,Gui; 8-Nicole Fitzgerald,7.9,Sh; 9-Olivia Smith,7.7,Gui; 10-Alexis Britten,7.65,Sar.

Beam

1-Maddy Austin,9.2,Sar; 2-Chiara Poust,8.6,BC; 3-Addie Seebode,8.55,Gui; 4-Miranda Putorti,8.4,Gui; 5-Emily Kurlander,8.35,BC; 6-Reilly Meredith,8.25,BC; 7-Paige Cassidy,8.2,Sar; 8-Molly Kvam,8.15,BC; 9-Adela Uveges,8,BC; 10-Maya Ferrari-Thomas,7.9,BC.

Floor

1-Ellie Ott,9.2,Sar; 2-Erika Sudigala,9.15,Sar; 3-Gia DiMaggio,9.05,Sar; 4-Alyssa Kearns,9.05,Sh; 5-Olivia Allen,9,Sar; 6-Maddy Austin,8.85,Sar; 7-Kate Browne,8.85,BC; 8-Alyssa Caiano,8.8,Sh; 9-Miranda Putorti,8.75,Gui; 10-Lily McKinley,8.7,Sar.

