DELMAR – The Bethlehem Girls Varsity Bowling team hosted Niskayuna on Monday, Jan. 9 at Del Lanes.

The Eagles put up a great fight led by Amanda Burek’s 588 pins and a high score of 214, but fell to Nisky 18-14 in the match.

Niskayuna was led by Ya’el Amsalem with 548 and a high score of 202, Kaylin Schneider with 476 and a high score of 184, and Kate Wattke with 460 and a high score of 173.

Bethlehem’s Emily Dievendorf had 444 pins and a high score of 157 and Alexis Dievendorf had 405 and a high score of 157.

