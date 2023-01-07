DELMAR- The Bethlehem boys wrestling team hosted a solid Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake squad on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but fell 12-63.

James Nalbone and Angelo Herrington were bright spots for the Eagles.

The results for the night.

102 pounds,Brody Dicaprio (Burnt Hills) pin Steven Calderon (Bethlehem) 2:27

110 pounds, James Nalbone (Bethlehem) pin Dylan Posson (Burnt Hills) 3:25

118 pounds, Christian Witt (Burnt Hills) tf Connor Jacques (Bethlehem) 17-0

126 pounds, Tyler Whiteley (Burnt Hills) tf Christian Caputo (Bethlehem) 17-1

132 pounds, Angelo Herrington (Bethlehem) pin Dylan Kislowski (Burnt Hills) 1:12

138 pounds, Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills) tf Jackson Willi (Bethlehem) 23-8

145 pounds, Sam Karlitz (Burnt Hills) pin Aiden Borfitz (Bethlehem) 1:15

152 pounds, Colin Carlin (Burnt Hills) pin Mason Golonka (Bethlehem) 3:15

160 pounds, Howard Bearce (Burnt Hills) pin Cameron Oakley (Bethlehem) 1:29

172 pounds, Andrew Martin (Burnt Hills) pin Peter Speranza (Bethlehem) 1:36

189 pounds, Julian Goss (Burnt Hills) pin Wyatt Williams (Bethlehem) 3:10

215 pounds, Santino Mareno (Burnt Hills) pin Kevin Mcnabb (Bethlehem) 1:11

285 pounds, Jayden Marrera-hogan (Burnt Hills) fft

Nalbone is ranked second in the individual league standings this season.

The 138 pound match between top-ranked 132-pounder Carlin, who wrestled at 138 for the match against fifth-ranked Willi was a great battle. Carlin eventually came out on to 23-8.

The top ranked Spartans moved to 5-0 on the season and Bethlehem is 1-4.

To view the photos of the match click here or on a photo below to click/swipe through the rest.