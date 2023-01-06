Spaghetti has been enjoyed around the world for centuries. While spaghetti is most often associated with Italy, pasta has deep ties to other Mediterranean nations like Greece, and several territories of the Middle East and Arabian Peninsula. In fact, centuries ago dry durable pasta was one of the main sources of nutrition for Arab traders, including those who landed in Sicily.

The flavor profile of spaghetti can change significantly depending on which ingredients are added. Cooks needn’t feel beholden to the standard “spaghetti and meatballs” recipe. “Spaghetti with Shrimp, Feta and Dill,” for example, may take its inspiration from Greek cooking. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done!” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple.