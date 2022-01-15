DELMAR — The Eagles remain undefeated in Capital District High School Hockey League play after winning a hard-fought battle over Burnt Hills Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa 5-2 on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Eagles are now 6-0-1 in league play and 8-1-2 overall. They have won six straight.

BHBL/BS jumped out to a 2-0 league in front of a large, pro-Bethlehem crowd at the Bethlehem Area YMCA, but the Eagles tied it up at the end of the first period before scoring two unanswered in the second and another in the third.

William Bievenue had a hat trick to lead Bethlehem and Dane Jones scored twice. Tyler Fabian, Liam Parry and Alexander Schalk each had an assist.

Anthony Mays and Jack Scalise scored for BHBL/BS (3-6, 2-4.)

Goalie Rory Cairns had 13 saves for Bethlehem.

The Eagles are tied with Shenendehowa (5-1-1, 5-5-1) atop the CDHSHL with 10.5 points each. The two are set to square off in Clifton Park on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

