HALFMOON — Shaker fell to Albany, 51-44, at the Shenendehowa Holiday Classic tournament at the Impact Athletic Center.

CJ Haver had 15 points to lead the Bison while Zach Matulu had 15 and Nicholas Montalto had eight.

Isaiah Austin had 15 points for the Falcons while Malachi Perry had 11 and Delon Dean had five.

Shaker (2-1, 2-3) will return to Suburban Council action at Niskayuna on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and then at Burnt Hills on Friday, Jan. 7.

