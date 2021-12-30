DELMAR — Residents are invited to plan for First Night Bethlehem at the Four Corners in Delmar with an outside celebration from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Residents, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to be masked and keep distancing in mind while still enjoying strolling the Delmar area. Fireworks, by the Santore’s World Famous Fire Works are scheduled to begin at 6:30. There will also be an ice sculpture by The Ice Man Custom Ice Sculpture at Delmar Reformed Church yard for pictures, and a strolling musicians – The Sax Brothers.

Delaware Avenue will be closed from Kenwood Avenue to Adams Street 6:15 to 7:15 p.m, as well as the parking lot at McCarrolls. There will be no street parting on Adams Street, and Delaware Ave up to Dyer Terrace. One-side street parking will be allowed on Hawthorne Ave, Adams Place, Adams Street from Adams Place, and Nathaniel Blvd.

Some businesses are offering specials that residents can pick up or purchase and enjoy more New Year’s festivities will their families at home. They include:

• 15 percent discount on games and puzzles at Wildbird Junction, 314 Delaware Ave. (business hours 12/27-31)

• 20 percent discount on one food or beverage item at Rooted + Rind, 14 Booth Rd.

• Bryant Asset Protection, 1280 New Scotland Rd., offers a Family Movie Night Kit

• Community Bank, 197 Delaware Ave. offers a kids banking kit (piggy bank and coloring book), during open banking hours

• Double Paws Digital will be handing out glow necklaces and bracelets at the event

Sponsors of this year’s event include: Bryant Asset Protection, Community Bank, and Sunmark Credit Union. Spotlight News is the media sponsor. New Year sponsors include: Bennett Contracting, McSharry & Associates, Policy Research Associates, Quality PM, Inc, and Windsor Companies. Friends of First Night includes Bethlehem Central Teachers Association, Circle of Friends, NYS Senator Neil Breslin, School’s Out Inc, Wildbird Junction Backyard Nature Shoppe, and The Spinney Group.

This event is being coordinated by the town of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce Foundation.