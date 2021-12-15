LATHAM — Shaker got by Bethlehem in a Suburban Council matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 46-43.

The Eagles took a 22-19 lead into the half but the Bison scored 15 points in the fourth quarter for the win.

Shaker’s Christian Haver led all scorers with 22 points including five three pointers. Zacharie Matulu had 11 points for Shaker while Nicholas Montalto had 10 and Amari Basdeo chipped in three.

Three Eagles had 10 points each: Caden Bernardo, Logan Yohe and Ryan Reynolds. Nicholas Furlong and Peter Landi had four each for Bethlehem.

Shaker (1-0, 1-1) will host Troy, and Bethlehem (1-1, 1-1) will host Saratoga on Friday, Dec. 17.

