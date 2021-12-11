COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders lost its Suburban Council and home opener to Troy, 71-57, on Friday, Dec. 10.

The two were knotted after the first quarter, 13-13, but Troy outscored Colonie 17-4 in the second to take a 30-17 lead into the half and the Raiders could not make up the ground in the second half.

Troy sophomore Jasai Eason led all scorers with 18 points and senior Chase Peterson had 17.

For Colonie, junior Brandon Gordon had 17, senior Jeremy Rosario had 13, freshman Ras Elijah Godbolt had 12 and senior JJ Johnson chipped in five.

Colonie will host Guilderland on Dec. 14 and play at Ballston Spa on Dec. 17.

